Keeping non-Muslim kids in madrasas violation of rights: NCPCR

New Delhi: The Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, has expressed concern about children’s rights, particularly of non-Muslim children in madrasas.

In a post on X, Priyank Kanoongo said, “Madrasas are centres for imparting Islamic religious education and are outside the boundaries of the Right to Education Act. In such a situation, keeping Hindu and other non-Muslim children in madrasas is not only a violation of their Fundamental, Constitutional Rights but can also become a reason for spreading religious animosity in society. Therefore, @NCPCR_ has urged all state governments to admit Hindu children studying in Madrasas to schools so that they can get the right to basic education as per the Constitution and also make arrangements to provide Muslim children religious knowledge along with the right to education.”

मदरसा ,इस्लामिक मज़हबी शिक्षा सिखाने का केंद्र होता है और शिक्षा अधिकार क़ानून के दायरे के बाहर होता है।

ऐसे में मदरसों में हिंदू व अन्य ग़ैर मुस्लिम बच्चों को रखना न केवल उनके संवैधानिक मूल अधिकार का हनन है बल्कि समाज में धार्मिक वैमनस्य फैलने का कारण भी बन सकता है।

“In this regard, the Chief Secretary of the State Government of Uttar Pradesh had issued an order in accordance with the recommendation of the Commission,” he added.

Further, Priyank Kanoongo said in his post on X, “It has been learnt through newspapers that an Islamic organisation called Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind is spreading rumours about this order issued by the Chief Secretary and misleading people.”

“They are also working to incite the sentiments of the general public against the government. This is an organisation of Islamic clerics, a branch of Madrasa Darul Uloom Deoband, against which the Commission has taken action for supporting Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

He also mentioned, “It is noteworthy that last year, communal harmony was harmed due to the incident of changing the identity of a missing Hindu child and conversion by circumcision in a madrasa running in a village adjacent to Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. This action is also necessary to prevent such incidents.”

He also mentioned the Religious Freedom Act in his post, which is in force in Uttar Pradesh, and said no one should violate the religious freedom of children.

“I request the public with folded hands that this is a matter of children’s rights; do not get misled by any fundamentalist fanatic and participate in building a better future for children,” he said.

“A separate request is being made to the government for action against those spreading rumours,” he added in his post.

Along with this post, Priyank Kanoongo shared an image of an article published on October 19, 2023, in a newspaper which says, “Saharanpur connection of the incident of kidnapping and conversion of a Hindu child came to light, here’s the whole matter.”

The article is about a child whose missing report was filed in 2008 in Chandigarh and who was later found in a madrasa in Muzaffarnagar, as described in the posted image.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind rejects GO on student transfers from madrasas

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Friday, July 12, demanded the withdrawal of the UP government’s recent order directing that all students in unrecognised madrasas and non-Muslim students studying in government-aided madrasas should be shifted to government schools.

The Muslim organisation called the order “unconstitutional”.

The then Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra, in an order dated June 26 and issued to all the district magistrates of the state, cited a letter from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) dated June 7.

The letter directed admitting all the non-Muslim students studying in the government-funded madrasas in the schools of the Basic Education Council to provide them with formal education.

Meanwhile, terming the government order “unconstitutional” and an action violating the rights of minorities, the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has demanded its withdrawal.

This order will affect thousands of independent madrasas in the state because Uttar Pradesh is the state where there are large independent madrasas, including Darul Uloom Deoband and Nadwatul Ulama.

The Muslim body said that the NCPCR cannot give instructions to separate the children of aided madrasas on the basis of their religion. This is an act of dividing the country in the name of religion.

(With inputs from IANS.)