Keerthy Suresh distributes gold coins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after talents in the South Indian film industry Keerthy Suresh has been winning hearts with her acting prowess. She is currently enjoying the peak of her career with some highly promising projects in her kitty. She is collaborating with some of the finest talents in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries.

Keerthy Suresh has recently completed the filming of her current Telugu film, Dasara in Hyderabad. On the last day of the shoot, the actress surprised the movie crew by gifting a two-gram gold coin to each of the 130 film workers who worked on the film. Reportedly, she spent over Rs 13 lakhs on gold coins. Her kind gesture is winning hearts.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Chiranjeevi‘s ‘Bhola Shankar’. She is said to be playing the sister’s character in the movie. Speaking about Dasara, the movie stars Nani in the male lead role.



