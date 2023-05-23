Keerthy Suresh drops another hint about her ‘mystery man’

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh is a well-known name in the South Indian film industry with incredible talent and electrifying performances. She enjoys a huge fan following and often makes headlines for her both professional and personal life. Recently, she found herself in the middle of a media storm after a photo of her with a close friend went viral on social media that sparked speculations about her relationship status. It was rumoured that she is secretly dating a Dubai-based realtor.

Keerthy Suresh has finally spoken out to clear the air and put an end to the rumours now.

Keerthy Suresh’s Statement On Dating Rumours

On May 22, Keerthy Suresh made a brave move by responding to the rumours about her relationship on social media. She took to Twitter and wrote, “ Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right.”

She confirms that the man in the picture is, in fact, a friend, but she also said that she has an mystery man and gave a hint that she is not single. Fans are eagerly expecting more information after she pledged to reveal the mystery man in due course, adding to the suspense.

What’s on her work front?

Keerthy Suresh has been concentrating on her thriving career in the film industry despite the whispers and conjecture. The outstanding actress is preparing for her upcoming film, “Maamannan,” after giving a brilliant performance in Natural Star Nani’s “Dasara,” for which she garnered a great deal of praise and accolades. The film’s outstanding cast, which includes Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, guarantees her admirers an engrossing cinematic experience.

She will be appearing in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bhola Shankar,” as well as the intriguing films “Siren,” “Raghu Thatha,” and “Revolver Rita,” all of which are now in various phases of development.