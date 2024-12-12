Keerthy Suresh gets married, first official photos are here!

Mumbai: South actress Keerthy Suresh has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau and businessman Antony Thattil. The couple got married in Goa in the presence of friends and family members.

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Wedding photos

Keerthy Suresh shared photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. She shared the post with a caption, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke.”

The couple, who have been together for over 15 years, celebrated their union with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, followed by plans for a Christian wedding later in the day. The first set of wedding photographs shared by Keerthy featured heartwarming moments from the ceremony. She can be seen dressed in a stunning green-and-yellow traditional saree paired with elegant jewelry.

The newlyweds also posed with their beloved dog, Nyke, whose name is an acronym for Keerthy and Antony.

Fans and friends have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

High School Sweethearts

Keerthy and Antony’s love story began during their teenage years when Keerthy was in high school, and Antony was pursuing his undergraduate degree in Kochi.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hindi film, Baby John, scheduled to hit theaters on December 25. Co-starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is directed by Atlee.