Kejriwal, Amit Shah likely to tour Telangana next month

Hyderabad: On the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 both the central home minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are likely to be in Telangana.

Telangana Aam Aadmi Party has declared padayatra and decided to invite Arvind Kejriwal to flag off the program.

According to sources the AAP Party convener Indira Shobhan has spoken to the Member of assembly incharge for Telangana AAP Somnath Bharti.

The Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay will also undertake padayatra from April 14 on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti and he invited Amit Shah to flag off his program.

Both the AAP and BJP are planning to target the TRS government for its alleged irregularities and mismanagement.