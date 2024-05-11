Kejriwal begins LS poll campaign, says PM Modi wants to crush AAP

A day after being released on interim bail after spending 50 days in jail, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of trying to crush the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“…Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP…PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give future to the country…,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "…Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends.…

On Saturday morning Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal visited Delhi’s famous Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place before beginning the campaign.

Kejriwal, addressing his first election meeting since his release from jail, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sending four key leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to jail simultaneously.

These leaders include Kejriwal himself, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain, who were arrested over corruption charges by central agencies.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish (Nipta denge) the politics of BJP leaders…Our ministers, Hemant Soren, ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party are in jail…If they win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi…

The Delhi chief minister reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, of the retirement age of a politician. He said, “These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? Their instant answer was Narendra Modi. But how? Modij will turn 75, on September 17. In the year 2014, He (Modi) made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. First to go was Lal Krishna Advani followed by Murali Manohar Joshi and Yashwant Singh.”

#WATCH | "…These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? #PMModi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years.." says Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal



Track… pic.twitter.com/MmY0laNVGC — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 11, 2024

Kejriwal claimed that Modi believes AAP is the country’s future, implying that Modi’s actions are a desperate attempt to undermine AAP’s growing influence

