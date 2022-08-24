Kejriwal calls PAC meeting amid alleged offers from BJP to MLAs

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the saffron party has again approached the AAP MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 crore.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 24th August 2022 1:37 pm IST
File Photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the AAP’s highest decision body, at his residence on Wednesday.

The meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. has been called amid alleged offers from the BJP to AAP MLAs.

“After they failed to lure me, they have started conspiring to break AAP by offering MLAs with Rs 20 crore and ED raid. Be alert BJP. These are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal and followers of Bhagat Singh. They will not betray the party. CBI and ED are nothing before their determination,” he said in a tweet..

