Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship

He appealed to them that they should reach polling booths despite intense summer heat to vote against these issues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2024 12:16 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and other family members arrives to cast vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI05_25_2024_000150B)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday cast his vote

along with wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members at a polling station in the Civil Lines area under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to reporters after casting the ballot, Kejriwal asserted people are voting in large numbers against “dictatorship, price rise and unemployment”.

Kejriwal is on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case.

