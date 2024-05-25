Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday cast his vote

along with wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members at a polling station in the Civil Lines area under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to reporters after casting the ballot, Kejriwal asserted people are voting in large numbers against “dictatorship, price rise and unemployment”.

He appealed to them that they should reach polling booths despite intense summer heat to vote against these issues.

Kejriwal is on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case.