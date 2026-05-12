Kejriwal exhorts NEET aspirants to hit streets

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said students affected by the cancellation of the NEET exam will have to resort to mass protests as the government only understands the language of agitation.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”.

Kejriwal, in a press conference, alleged “political patronage” in paper leaks, saying the NEET question paper was leaked four times in the past nine years and none of the accused were punished.

“I sympathise with all the students affected by the cancellation of the NEET paper. I know how hard students work for such exams. Coaching is expensive and many families even pawn their jewellery to arrange money,” he said.

Calling paper leaks the “biggest betrayal” with the students, the former Delhi chief minister said, “Those who can not prevent paper leak, how would they run the government. It’s a case of complete collusion.”

He said that paper leaks did not happen out of nowhere, as he alleged complicity of higher ups, and accused the government of toying with the future of lakhs of students.

“I want to tell the students that they will have to come out on the streets. This government understands only the language of mass agitation … Kejriwal is with you,” the AAP supremo said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted by the NTA on May 3 for students seeking admission to medical education courses at the undergraduate level.

The exam will now be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.