Kejriwal has nothing left to defend: BJP on leaked CAG reports

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that he has no ground left to defend himself following revelations from a leaked CAG report on the Delhi liquor scam.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “The so-called staunch honesty of Kejriwal ji has been exposed. The CAG’s report has made several revelations regarding the Sheesh Mahal and the liquor scam. Sheesh Mahal is no longer just a building for Arvind Kejriwal, it has become a monument symbolising his true character, of a monument of corruption.”

Trivedi further lambasted the AAP chief, stating: “Sheesh Mahal has exposed Kejriwal on all three fronts; political, moral, and legal. Earlier, there were moral questions he couldn’t answer, then political ones. Now, with the CAG’s legal findings, there is no scope for defence left, neither for Kejriwal nor the AAP.”

‘PM Modi deserves praise’

The BJP leader also responded to critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent podcast, emphasising the PM’s leadership and innovative approach.

“In the challenging circumstances under which the Prime Minister is leading the country, his efforts deserve praise,” Trivedi said, mentioning the deteriorating situations in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. “If even then someone questions the Prime Minister, it is deplorable,” the BJP leader told IANS.

Trivedi pointed to PM Modi’s focus on technology and innovation in governance, saying: “From using audio bridges during the 2014 elections to implementing 3D holography, the Prime Minister has brought digital evolution to Indian politics. His use of podcasts is yet another example of his creativity and commitment to reaching the public through innovative means.”

Addressing critics, Trivedi remarked in poetic Hindi, “To those blaming us, I have one response: we have steered this boat with great skill and courage, even lighting lamps in the fiercest of storms. This reflects the unwavering determination of the Prime Minister and his vision for the nation.”