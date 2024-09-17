Kejriwal is AAP, AAP is him

By Mahesh Vijapurkar



Arvind Kejriwal did not hold any portfolio in his third term as Delhi’s chief minister. For all administrative purposes, Manish Sisodia as the deputy chief minister led the team. The greatest number of portfolios were held by Atishi, who was elected to succeed Kejriwal today. It is natural she stepped into his shoes, but not his political shoes.



For, for the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal is the core. In fact, to an extent that AAP and Kejriwal are synonymous and the party itself brought that about wittingly or unwittingly. During the past four-five years, the other party stalwarts themself referred to him more than to the party in all public meetings – Kejriwal’s guarantees akin to Modi’s guaranty. The party came second as an identifier if at all.



Aam Aadmi Party’s acronym, AAP, literally translates to ‘you’ in Hindi. It was a clever christening when the party started against all odds. It worked well to be told to the people that “’You (aap) will replace the Congress” when it successfully fought to oust Sheila Dikshit and her team.



The acronym helped band people into a phalanx that conveyed to them, the voters, of their power and the elected would not be in power, but the people would be. The party and the people were tied together to enable the spectacular ascendancy to power with an unheard-of majority in legislative history. The single digit presence of the BJP in the 2019 left them like a footnote.



Kejriwal, however, remains at the centre of it all. Manish Sisodia today tweeted that it was Atishi’s task to keep the government in play so that Kejriwal comes back to power. It implied that she must leave no stone unturned against any action by the BJP which would lead to the party – oops, Kejriwal – getting unstuck. Arvind Kejriwal promptly retweeted it.



The obvious was also suggested today. Any person elected by the party MLAs remains maximum only for the term of the legislature or if midway, for the remainder of its life. But it was rubbed in with a senior leader asserting that anyone who replaced Kejriwal would protect the chair for him, like Bharat did in Ramayana for Ram.



So much so, even the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann normally announces schemes not as Punjab government’s scheme but Kejriwal’s. Much like everything that the Centre does is by or due to Narendra Modi. That the party is Kejriwal and Kejriwal is the party has been in the air for a long time but went uncommented upon.



It was Kejriwal who proposed at the party’s legislature wing’s meeting that Atishi succeed him as the chief minister. It was Kejriwal who announced the other day at the party office that along with him Manish Sisodia would also resign from his post. His writ runs but the two days of consultations gave the impression of consensus building. Kejriwal thinks out of the box, others follow him.



Kejriwal knows how to turn adverse situations into opportunities. When the court released him and tied his hands behind his back – he could not go to the secretariat, or his own office nor sign any files – he made a political virtue of it by quitting and taking Sisodia along with him. So far it is not known if it had the courtesy of his consent. Silence is acceptance even if it is post-facto.