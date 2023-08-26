Kejriwal mourns loss of lives in Madurai train fire

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed grief over the fire incident in a train at Madurai railway station which claimed eight lives in the wee hours of Saturday.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the train accident with a fire. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased. I pray that all the injured recover swiftly and reunite with their families,” Kejriwal posted on X.

The Madurai District Collector has stated that the fire which originated in a stationary tourist train has tragically resulted in eight fatalities.

Furthermore, twenty individuals who sustained injuries have been admitted to Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital. Rescue operation is in progress at the accident site.

