Ready to answer questions via video conferencing: Kejriwal tells ED

Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling them illegal and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th March 2024 10:45 am IST
Kejriwal likely to appear before court tomorrow in case of evading ED summons
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his reply to the latest ED summons related to the excise policy case has expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12, government sources said on Monday.

The chief minister reiterated that the summonses are “illegal” but still he was ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, the sources said.

Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his personal appearance in a complaint case filed by the ED over skipping of its summonses by the him.

