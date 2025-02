Hyderabad: BJP state president and Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy said that “Delhi liquor scam, water scam and scams of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs” that Arvind Kejriwal’s party lost the Delhi assembly elections.

He accused Kejriwal of arrogantly spreading false propaganda till the elections.

“Arvind Kejriwal had said that it would take Modi another birth to defeat AAP in Delhi, and that not only in 2025, even in 2050 BJP couldn’t defeat his party,” Kishan Reddy quipped.