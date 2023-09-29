Kejriwal takes part in ‘bhajan sandhya’, interacts with pilgrims departing for Ayodhya

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a ‘bhajan sandhya’ and interacted with devotees departing for Ayodhya as part of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

As of now, 75,000 elderly people have visited pilgrimage sites under the scheme. Of these, 4,000 people have visited Ayodhya, he said.

“You will remember this journey for the lifetime. We have ensured that you get all the facilities. However, if there is any lapse, I apologise beforehand. We will rectify it in the future,” he added.

Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra scheme, the 78th train departed from Delhi to Ayodhya, carrying 780 pilgrims for the ‘darshan’ of ‘Ram Lalla’.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government bears the entire expenditure — including air-conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, and other arrangements — for all pilgrims.

“Every week, our train goes on a pilgrimage journey. It travels to various places, including Rameswaram, Shirdi Sai Baba, Mathura-Vrindavan, Dwarkadhish, and Ayodhya, among others. Some people have never had the opportunity to go on a pilgrimage, as the God did not provide them with the means. Then some have the means but are so entangled in worldly affairs that they never find the time for a pilgrimage,” Kejriwal said.

By January next year, the Ayodhya temple will be ready, he said.