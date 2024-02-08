Kejriwal to dedicate thermal power plant to Punjab people on Feb 11

Power minister said the acquisition process of the power plant was completed on February 7.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 8th February 2024 10:26 pm IST
AAP National Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann. Photo: ANI

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will dedicate the 540-MW thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran district on February 11, state power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The state government bought this plant, which was earlier owned by GVK Power, at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore last month, claiming that it was the first private power plant bought by the government.

The power minister said the acquisition process of the power plant was completed on February 7.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
ED officials sat in living room of Kejriwal’s PA’s house: Atishi

This power plant has been named as Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant after the third Sikh Guru.

“Now, the thermal power plant of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited is a property of the Punjab Government”, he added.

He said the talks are going on with the Union Ministry of Power so that coal from Pachhwara coal mine shall be made available to run this plant.

The plant has about 1,100 acres of land, of which about 700 acres have been utilized for the construction of the project and around 400 acres are still unused, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 8th February 2024 10:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button