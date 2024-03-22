Kejriwal’s arrest: Dark day in India’s democratic history, says KCR

"We demand immediate withdrawal of illegal cases and immediate release of those arrested. The BRS strongly condemns the actions of the BJP government which are an axe to democracy," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd March 2024 7:08 pm IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday as a “dark day in the country’s democratic history” and called the arrest “politically motivated.”

“The recent arrests of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC Kavitha prove that the ruling BJP at the Centre is acting with the sole intention of making the opposition non-existent. For this, the central government is using ED, CBI, IT and other central investigation agencies,” he added.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED has produced Kejriwal in court and sought his 10-day custody. The court’s order is awaited.

