Kerala: Burqa-clad man sets up camera inside woman’s washroom, held

Kochi police arrested a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, August 16, for allegedly entering a woman’s washroom and recording videos on his mobile phone.

Police said the accused, identified as Abimanyu, works in a leading IT firm. He entered Lulu Mall’s woman’s washroom wearing burqa and placed set up his mobile camera for recording visuals.

“Abimanyu had placed his mobile phone in a small cardboard box with a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom,” police said.

The women present there got suspicious and informed security guards, who called the police.

Subsequently, the police arrested the accused and booked him under sections 354 (C) (voyeurism) and 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also invoked section 66 E of the Information Technology Act against the accused.

The police stated that further investigation was being carried out to confirm if the accused had carried out such acts in the past or anywhere else.