Kerala: Car driver fined for Rs 2.5 lakh for blocking ambulance

Kerala police imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on a car driver for refusing to give way to an ambulance. The emergency vehicle was heading from Ponnani to Thrissur Medical College.

The incident was caught on the ambulance's dash cam showing the medical emergency vehicle trailing…

The incident was caught on the ambulance’s dash cam showing the medical emergency vehicle trailing behind a silver Maruthi Suzuki Ciaz for over two minutes. With siren blaring and repeated honks by the ambulance driver, the car driver seems unbothered.

The Kerala police identified the car with its registration number caught on camera. There are reports that the driver’s license was cancelled. However, Siasat.com could not independently verify it.

Netizens angry

The incident’s video has gone viral on social media platforms with many netizens condemning the car driver’s act.

One X user called the incident inhuman. “Such inhumane and selfish act must be a non-bailable offence. He must rot in jail,” the user said.

Another X user said, “Few things also Needed to be taken into consideration.. Was the ambulance occupied or is it just the driver’s ego?”

Another X user appreciated Kerala police’s move to cancel the car driver’s license. “The police’s step to impose a fine and disqualify the driver’s licence against the obstinate car driver for not giving passage to the ambulance carrying a serious patient deserves appreciation. Which of course is part of their duty. India needs to have more active traffic surveillance,” the X user wrote.