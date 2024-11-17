UP: Pregnant woman gives birth on road after denied admission to hospital

A pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was forced to give birth on a road after local healthcare facilities at the Community Health Centre (CHC) reportedly denied her admission. Video of the disturbing incident surfaced on social media on Saturday, November 16, provoking outrage and concerns over the denial of basic medical care.

Reports state that the woman’s family, despite her critical condition, pleaded with medical staff to transfer her to a nearby health center. When their appeals were ignored, they were forced to transport her on a motorcycle in search of help.

While transporting, she developed severe labour pains and was forced to deliver her baby on the road.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage with people questioning the health sector’s responsibility. Locals have also expressed their disappointment, demanding authorities investigate the matter and take strict actions against those responsible for denying admission to the woman despite seeing her in critical condition.