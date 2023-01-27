Kerala CM hails Sania Mirza a ‘true champion’

Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called tennis icon Sania Mirza a “true champion” and said her achievements in the game will always be remembered.

Vijayan also thanked Mirza for the moments of brilliance on the court and wished her all the best for the next chapter in her life.

The Chief Minister lavished praises on the player as she capped off her glorious Grand Slam career with a runners-up finish alongside Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles final held at Melbourne today.

“Farewell to a true champion, @MirzaSania. Your achievements in the game will always be remembered. Thank you for the moments of brilliance on the court and all the best for the next chapter of your life,” the Kerala Chief Minister tweeted.

Pairing up with her first-ever mixed doubles partner Bopanna, the unseeded Indian duo — Mirza and Bopanna — went down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 36-year-old, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month will be her swansong, is India’s most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam title, including three mixed doubles trophies.

