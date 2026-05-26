Kerala CM Satheesan to meet PM Modi in New Delhi today

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan will hold his first official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 26, in New Delhi, marking a politically significant engagement soon after assuming office.

This is Satheesan’s first meeting with PM Modi after the United Democratic Front government came to power in Kerala.

Though details of the agenda have not been officially disclosed, the discussions are expected to focus on Kerala’s immediate development priorities, central assistance and key state issues requiring Union government intervention.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, at 2.30 pm at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi.

Also Read Kerala govt has decided to scrap Silverline project: CM Satheesan

Earlier on Saturday, Satheesan held back-to-back meetings with senior Congress leaders, signalling the party leadership’s continued engagement with the new Kerala administration.

He first met Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal at around 9 a.m., followed by discussions with Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Satheesan later met senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

During the interactions, he is learnt to have thanked the Congress high command for its support during the Assembly elections.

Organisational matters and the party’s future political strategy were also discussed, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Satheesan’s first visit to Delhi after becoming Chief Minister drew enthusiastic crowds at Kerala House, where students and supporters gathered late into the night to greet him.

The Chief Minister spent time interacting with visitors and posed for photographs, adding to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding his arrival in the national capital.

Satheesan led the Congress-led United Democratic Front to a stunning victory in the Assembly elections.

The UDF won 102 seats, while the Left was reduced to just 35 seats from 99. The BJP also reopened its account by winning three seats.

On May 18, Satheesan, along with 20 of his Cabinet colleagues, was sworn in.