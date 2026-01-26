Kerala CM Vijayan slams Centre, calls for unity on Republic Day

Vijayan said Kerala’s alternative development models based on decentralisation of power and people’s participation provided strength to the struggle to protect constitutional values.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th January 2026 1:03 pm IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, January 26, targeted the Centre, saying the spirit of the Constitution and democratic values were facing unprecedented challenges, and called for unity to defend secularism and federalism on the occasion of Republic Day.

Extending Republic Day greetings, Vijayan said in a Facebook post that the day renewed the proud memories of India becoming a sovereign, democratic republic, even as conscious attempts were being made to undermine the principles of secularism and federalism enshrined in the Constitution.

He said the Constitution was not merely a legal document, but the soul of the idea of India that celebrates diversity and guarantees equal justice.

The chief minister said the occasion called for vigilance against forces attempting to weaken the vision of “unity in diversity” and impose a monolithic ideology.

“The federal concept of a strong Centre with empowered states is facing serious challenges. We should stand together against policies that aim to weaken federalism by curtailing the financial powers of states and turning constitutional institutions into political tools,” he said.

Calling for renewed commitment to secularism and democracy, he said the politics of division must be countered with love and fraternity.

“Let us move forward together in this struggle to protect India — for a New Kerala and a progressive India,” he said.

