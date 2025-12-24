Kerala CM warns against communal intolerance over attacks on Christmas celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over increasing attacks on Christmas celebrations in different parts of the country and said such incidents undermine the universal message of peace associated with the festival.

Terming such incidents as deeply disturbing, he said reports have emerged of widespread attacks on Christmas celebrations in states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The CM was addressing a press conference here.

He also cited the example of the Uttar Pradesh government’s reported cancellation of Christmas holiday and directing institutions to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the same day, while making student attendance mandatory.

Such decisions reflected an attempt to dilute the significance of Christmas, the CM said.

Though Kerala was expected to remain free from such developments, there have been attempts to undermine that belief as well, he said.

Vijayan alleged that in the state’s post offices, the BJP-affiliated BMS union recently raised a demand that RSS Ganageetham be sung as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Following protests against this, it is reported that the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Postmaster General decided to cancel the Christmas celebrations that employees’ collectives had planned to hold in post offices, he said.

The CM also cited the alleged attack on a carol group, including children, at Pudussery in Palakkad, and accused Sangh Parivar activists of being responsible for the same.

He criticised BJP leaders for coming forward to justify the attackers and for making derogatory remarks about carol groups. He said strict action had been taken against those involved in the violence.

The CM further pointed to reports of alleged pressure and threats from RSS-affiliated organisations against holding Christmas celebrations in certain private schools, forcing some institutions to cancel programmes and refund money collected from students.

The government, he said, has ordered an urgent inquiry into these incidents and warned of stringent action against those obstructing celebrations or indulging in religious discrimination.

Warning against the rise of such forces in Kerala, he said any attempt to encroach upon the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution would not be accepted.

“The rise of such forces in Kerala is being viewed seriously. No encroachment on the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution can be accepted,” he said.

Sangh Parivar is a group that stands opposed to the country’s pluralism and spirit of coexistence, he alleged.

“The very people who last year, around this time, visited Christian homes and places of worship with cakes for Christmas are now attacking carol teams,” Vijayan alleged.

The Left veteran also referred to an article published on April 4, 2025, in the RSS mouthpiece “Organiser” on church properties, describing it as an indication of the organisation’s mindset.

Reiterating Kerala’s commitment to secularism, pluralism and coexistence, he said the state would not accept any attempt to spread religious hatred or undermine the country’s secular fabric, especially during the Christmas and New Year season.

Also Read Catholic Bishops’ body condemns attacks on Chirstians ahead of Christmas

The chief minister’s remarks came in the wake of reports regarding attacks against a set of Christian groups in North India and also against a Christmas carol group by a man, reportedly an RSS functionary, in Pudussery in northern Palakkad district.

The incident in Palakkad took place when the carol group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful in an area where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence on Sunday night.

Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent action to check recurring of such incidents.

“The attack against the carol group was utterly condemnable. Violence is unacceptable. I hope responsible persons will handle the matter legally,” he had said.

However, senior BJP leader in Palakkad, C Krishnakumar, on Tuesday, alleged that the attacked carol group comprised members of the ruling CPI(M). They were drunk, and they went to the area to deliberately create issues, he alleged, adding that the carol group went to the area with the band instruments of CPI(M).