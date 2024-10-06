Kerala CM’s office slammed media for ‘creating fake news’

CMO issued a strongly worded statement after a section of the media reported on the CM's meeting with his personal staff at his official residence on Sunday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office on Sunday, October 6 slammed a section of the media, accusing them of attempting to ‘create fake news’ regarding his meetings with his staff at both his office and residence.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) issued a strongly worded statement after a section of the media reported on the chief minister’s meeting with his staff at his official residence on Sunday.

The reports linked the meeting to a potential decision regarding the fate of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, who is facing criticism from the opposition Congress and ruling LDF partner CPI for his alleged meetings with RSS leaders.

The CMO stated that it is usual for the chief minister to meet with his personal staff, including his private secretary and political secretary, at his office as part of daily operations.

This is something that happens every day at the chief minister’s office in the capital, it said.

“Creating news about someone from the personal staff arriving at the CM’s residence to discuss something special, without any form of verification, does not reflect media ethics or decorum.

“Such irresponsible attempts to create fake news highlight that the credibility of the media itself is being undermined,” the statement added.

