Kerala: Country-made bombs thrown at SDPI member’s home in Kannur

No one was injured in the attack.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 25th September 2022 12:45 pm IST
Representative Image

Kannur: In the wake of widespread violence in Kerala allegedly by PFI activists two days ago, country-made bombs were thrown at the residence of one of the members of its political offshoot SDPI here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Panur area of the northern Kerala district of Kannur around 2 am, police said.

An officer of Panur police station said no one was injured in the attack and a case under various provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away at 87

Presently, the culprits have not been identified and investigation was going on to identify the attackers and their numbers.

Police said the extent of damage to the house was being ascertained, while TV channel visuals showed broken window panes and floor tiles outside the house.

Masked men and miscreants went on a rampage in different parts of Kerala on September 23 during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI), under the lens for alleged terror activities.

State-run buses were damaged, police personnel and commoners injured, and shops vandalised on the day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kerala updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button