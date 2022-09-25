Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away at 87

Kozhikode: Former Kerala minister and senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passed away at the age of 87 years on Sunday.

Muhammed was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode and died in the morning.

The former Kerala minister was an eight-time MLA, who represented the Nilambur constituency in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

He entered politics as a member of the Congress party in 1952 and remained the part of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee till 1958.

He was the Secretary of Congress Legislative Party during the 10th KLA.

Further, the former minister served as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1998 to 2001 tenure and served as the Chairman of PUC of KLA from 2001 to 2004.

He was a minister for Labour and Forest in the E.K. Nayanar Minister from 1980 to 1982 and served as the Minister for Labour and Tourism in the A.K. Antony Ministry during 9th KLA and Minister of Power in Oommen Chandy Ministry from 2004 to 2006.

Muhammed was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1977, 1980, 1987, 1991, 1996, and 2001.