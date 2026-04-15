Kerala Dalit student death: Family raises suspicion on hospital treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of a BDS student who died after falling from a building at a dental college in Kannur in a suspected suicide case on Wednesday, April 15, alleged that he was denied timely treatment after the incident.

Nithin Raj RL (22), a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

The family alleged that Raj ended his life following harassment over caste and colour by faculty members.

Delay in identifying his blood group

Speaking to reporters, his sister Rekha said the college authorities were yet to disclose details of the treatment provided to him after he was found injured.

“He was admitted to the medical college for two hours. There was a delay in treatment as his blood group could not be identified. How much time does it take for a medical college to identify a blood group,” she asked.

The family does not believe the claims made by the institution, Rekha added.

“They claim five units of blood were given. We want to know what treatment was provided to him. Students who saw him said he had only suffered a fracture in one leg,” she said.

Rekha alleged that no clarification has been given so far by the medical college, which is part of the dental college.

She also denied claims by the college authorities that the family could not be contacted after a loan app-related issue surfaced.

Something suspicious happened at college, sister alleges

The college had claimed that Raj was under pressure after borrowing money through a loan app, whose operators had even contacted one of the teachers seeking repayment.

“If his father was unavailable on phone, they should have asked for an alternative contact number,” she said.

“There is something suspicious that has happened at the college. Raj would not end his life out of sympathy for a teacher who was disturbed over loan app operators contacting her,” Rekha said.

She further alleged that Raj’s phone had been taken by the college authorities before his death.

“If the phone was with him, he could have contacted us and changed his mind. But they did not give it to him,” she alleged.

Rekha said the family was aware of a loan issue involving Raj, but alleged that he had been subjected to harassment from college faculty.

Accused suspended from college, but absconded

Earlier, police had registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

The two accused, who have been suspended, are currently absconding.

Meanwhile, television channels aired a purported voice message of Raj in which he alleged harassment by faculty members and expressed apprehension about being intentionally failed in the exam, though he also voiced hope of completing his course.

A Special Investigation Team probing the case has recorded statements from Raj’s classmates, some of whom also alleged that they faced hardships from college teachers.