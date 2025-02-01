Kerala govt cuts minority scholarships by 50 per cent, cites financial crisis

The Kerala government has reduced minority scholarships by 50 per cent, citing financial constraints. The reduction of minority scholarships impacts educational opportunities for disadvantaged students particularly from below-poverty-line (BPL) minority families, drawing huge backlash from opposite political party leaders and social activists.

According to an order issued on January 15, one out of the 11 scholarship programs from the Department of Minority Affairs including Mother Teresa, Prof. Joseph Mundassery and APJ Abdul Kalam scholarships will face a 50 per cent reduction in funding.

A substantial portion of Rs 87.63 crore allocated for minority welfare scholarships during 2024-25 remained unspent despite the approaching financial year-end.

The Left government under Pinarayi Vijayan makes a bold move by reducing minority educational expenditures despite Vijayan’s history of accusing the Central government of misusing minority rights.

The government has justified its decision to cut educational assistance for minority students, however, critics have raised concerns about policy priorities and social justice.

Impact on key scholarship programs

The most affected Scholarship program Prof. Joseph Mundassery which supported high-achieving students from Muslim, Sikh, Jain and Parsi minority communities.

The scholarship program specifically prioritizes BPL students, with some provisions extended to economically weaker sections within the Above Poverty Line (APL) category.

The government allocated Rs 5.2 crore in 2024 while providing students who received A+ scores in the SSLC a reward of Rs 10,000. Additionally, students who achieved either 80 per cent in higher secondary education or 75 per cent in vocational higher secondary education received Rs 15,000.

Critics further argue that the scholarship reductions will force bright students from underprivileged backgrounds to leave their education.

Another crucial minority program, the APJ Abdul Kalam scholarship has also been halved. The scheme offers Rs 6,000 to Students pursuing government-approved education merit-based admission. The scheme mostly focuses on BPL students and particularly benefits female scholars with their allocated 30 per cent share.

The proposed budget reduction specifically targets disadvantaged young women who have limited access to university education.

Mother Teresa Scholarship which supports Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi students pursuing diploma courses in government nursing and paramedical institutions will face a reduction.

Political and student reactions

This decision has received a huge backlash from political parties and organisations. The Congress party denounced this move and claimed that the CJP government follows the steps of BJP states.

“Like the BJP government, Kerala’s ‘CJP’ government too hits the minority students hard by cutting their scholarships to half, Congress Kerala official page wrote on X.

Like the BJP governments, Kerala's 'CJP' government too hits the minority students hard by cutting their scholarships to half. pic.twitter.com/sSaIlY43NZ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) January 31, 2025

The state president of the Muslim Students Federation PK Navas called the decision part of a supposedly dubious alliance between CPM and BJP which violates constitutional rights.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) state president Adv. Abdul Vahid criticized the Pinarayi government for its continued “anti-minority approach” through this decision. The organization’s leader stated, “There will be protests If the decision is not cancelled.”