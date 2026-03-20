Month after twin wedding, man dies by suicide in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Nearly a month after getting married, A 31-year-old allegedly died by suicide in Ghanapur village of Kamareddy district.

In February, Vinay and his identical twin brother Vijay married twins Keerthana and Keerthi in Nizamabad district.

The couple Vinay-Keerthi and Vijay-Keerthana created a stunning picture at the wedding with their identical outfits and looks. The two couples eventually tied the knot using the sacred thread on the same muhurtam, delighting their guests and family alike.

Their marriage was the talk of the town and widely reported in the media.

Also Read Mirror image marriage: Two sets of twins tie the knot same day

On Thursday, March 19, Vinay had left home to celebrate the Ugadi festival. However, he did not return home, worrying his family.

After a missing police complaint was registered, his body was found in a quarry.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.



