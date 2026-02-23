Mirror image marriage: Two sets of twins tie the knot same day

Hyderabad: In a one-in-a-million twist, two sets of identical twins tied the knot on the same day in a Telangana village, creating a real-life mirror image wedding.

The rare and heartwarming incident got an extra sprinkle of cosmic fate after their wedding took place at the same muhurtam (auspicious time) on Sunday, February 22.

In the Demi Kalan village of Nizamabad district, twin brothers Vijay and Vinay married twin sisters Keerthana and Keerthi. Guests were left doing a double-take as the identically paired couples performed rituals side by side, a sight now going viral on social media.

The couple Vinay-Keerthi and Vijay-Keerthana created a stunning picture at the wedding with their identical outfits and looks. The two couples eventually tied the knot using the sacred thread on the same muhurtam, delighting their guests and family alike.