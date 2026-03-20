When Dev Anand made Guide in English and it failed

Hyderabad: Here’s a twist even hardcore Bollywood fans might miss. The iconic Guide (1965) had an English version called The Guide, and it was never released in India. Yes, you read that right. While the Hindi version became a timeless classic, the English film quietly disappeared after a poor reception.

Dev Anand’s Big Hollywood Dream

Legendary actor Dev Anand had bigger plans than just a Hindi film. He collaborated with American director Tad Danielewski and Nobel Prize-winning writer Pearl S. Buck to create an international version. The English film had no songs, a major shift from Indian cinema style, and was aimed at global audiences.

Unfortunately, the film failed to impress and received lukewarm reviews. With that, Dev Anand’s dream of breaking into Hollywood took a hit.

Why Waheeda Rehman Stayed

Interestingly, Waheeda Rehman was not the first choice. Actress Priya Rajvansh was considered because of her fluent English. But Dev Anand insisted on Waheeda. Though her English diction was not perfect, Pearl Buck personally helped her improve.

And honestly, can you imagine Guide without Waheeda’s dance? That charm was simply unmatched.

A Holi Moment That Changed Everything

A chaotic but beautiful Holi shoot in Udaipur changed the film’s fate. Locals joined in with full enthusiasm, creating a magical moment. But due to arguments between the English and Hindi teams over camera placement, the moment was lost.

That was the turning point. Dev Anand decided to separate the two versions completely.

The Hindi Version That Made History

With his brother Chetan Anand busy, Dev turned to Vijay Anand to direct the Hindi version. He changed the climax to suit Indian emotions, and that decision paid off.

The film opened to packed theatres, won multiple Filmfare Awards, and became one of Indian cinema’s greatest films. Songs like “Piya Tose Naina Lage Re” added magic that the English version lacked.

Ironically, author R. K. Narayan did not like either version. He felt both films strayed too far from his novel and even wrote a critique titled “The Misguided Guide.”

While The Guide faded into obscurity and only resurfaced years later at Cannes, the Hindi Guide continues to shine.

Sometimes, failure in one language creates history in another.