Kerala: Gripped by FIFA WC fever, fans buy house to watch matches together

Kochi: Amidst the fever of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar gripping football fans across the world, people in Kerala are finding different ways to express their love for football.

The football fans in the small village of Mundakkamugal in the Kochi district of Kerala, have spent Rupees 23 lakhs to celebrate Qatar World Cup by buying a property with a house in the village.

Reportedly, the buying of the property has been made possible by the joint effort of as many as 17 football fans from this village. These football fans have shared Rs 23 lakhs to buy the property.

Notably, they have painted the house with colours of Brazil, Argentina and Portugal, along with portraits of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from this, they have placed cutouts of several other players and teams at the property.

Speaking exclusively to ANI about their preparations for the World Cup, one of the buyers Shefeer PA said, “We planned to do something special for FIFA World Cup 2022. The 17 of us purchased this house, already on sale, for Rs 23 lakhs and decorated it with flags of the FIFA teams. We’ve also planned to gather here and watch the match on a big-screen TV”.

Shafeer further asserted that the world is in the grip of football fever and all are welcoming the 2022 world cup enthusiastically. So, they also planned to come up with something creative.

“We 17 people, were gathering here every evening. In meantime, the owner of the house planned to sell this property. So we thought, why not buy this house? We can now sit together and can see the world cup together”, he informed.

Speaking about the purchase, Shafeer said, “Now everybody is enjoying it”.

About their gathering, Shafeer informed, all 17 of them used to gather here for the last 15-20 years. So, they eventually thought of buying the house in order to continue gathering at the property complex.

“In the future, our next generation can also enjoy this gathering and their unity will continue”, asserted shafeer.

“We are planning to buy a big tv. We will make arrangements for visitors of all generations to come here and enjoy the game together”, said Shafeer.

Another buyer Haris PK, while speaking exclusively to ANI informed, We have been watching football World Cups together for years. But, we didn’t have a definite place. As the World Cup approached, we decided to have a common place to watch the matches”.

Haris further asserted, “We came to know there is a house and land for sale here. It cost Rs 23 lakhs. 17 people shared this money equally. Now we are happy. People of all ages are part of it”.

The buyers speaking about future plans explained, after the World Cup excitement is over, the house will become a venue for social services, emergency services and sporting events.

The buyers further informed, “Maybe we renovate it after the World Cup is over”.

Notably, the buyers speaking about their favourites asserted, “Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and France have the most fans here. There are also fans of Spain. Only when the competition begins can one say who has the upper hand”.

As per the buyers, the villagers are mostly rooting for the teams, Brazil and Argentina here.