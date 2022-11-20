Here’s the cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in the history of football and the tournament that we eagerly await every 4 years.

Finally, here we are just a few hours closer to the starting whistle of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match at 7 pm Qatari time, marking the start of the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East.

The countries hosting the World Cup have always used to spend millions and even billions of dollars in order to improve the infrastructure and develop stadiums, in order to suit a global and unique event like the World Cup and to present it to fans from around the world in the best possible way.

Now, since we are just a few hours away from the opening of the World Cup tournament, we have decided to talk to you about the highest cost of hosting the World Cup, which has been on a largely upward trend since 1994 to the present day, and I assure you that you will be amazed at the huge sums that have been spent to prepare world championship like the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Qatar hosting cost

The cost of Qatar’s organization of the 2022 World Cup is estimated at more than 200 billion dollars, to be the most expensive cost in the history of the World Cup, after Qatar has equipped an integrated infrastructure, including a network of roads and internal transportation, in addition to building 8 air-conditioned stadiums to host the World Cup matches.

The cost of the stadiums alone amounted to 6.5 billion dollars, according to the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar, while the specialized Deloitte Foundation stated in a report published in 2013 that Qatar has allocated 200 billion dollars to be spent on building the infrastructure for hosting the World Cup, including 140 billion dollars. for infrastructure in the field of transportation, and 20 billion dollars in the hotel sector.

World Cup hosting cost 1994-2018

The cost of organizing the World Cup varies from one country to another, according to its capabilities, infrastructure, and stadiums capable of hosting the World Cup.

Therefore, the cost of organizing the World Cup America 1994 was estimated at 340 million dollars, which is the same value that France cost to organize the 1998 World Cup because the two countries already have the infrastructure and stadiums capable of hosting this global event.

The costs of hosting the World Cup in 2002 jumped to 5 billion dollars, with the participation of South Korea and Japan in the organization, and the profits of the International Federation at that time amounted to 1.2 billion dollars.

When Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, according to government data, about dollar 6.2 billion dollars was spent on infrastructure and stadiums, and FIFA’s revenues from the tournament rose to dollar 3.2 billion.

South Africa cost 3.65 billion dollars to host the 2010 World Cup, which was confirmed by South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan at the time.

When Brazil hosted the 2014 World Cup, the cost rose to 13 billion dollars, distributed between 8.6 billion dollars only for infrastructure work and 2.4 billion dollars for infrastructure, stadiums, and nearly two billion dollars on security arrangements, and the profits of the International Federation “FIFA” amounted to 4.82 billion dollars.

And when Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup, the cost rose to more than 20 billion dollars, according to the Russian agency “Interfax” at the time.