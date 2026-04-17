Kerala HC allows pvt hospitals to take action against striking nurses

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday, April 17, allowed private hospital managements to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against striking nurses, as mediation efforts between the two sides failed.

Justice Harisankar V Menon said that since private managements are being permitted to take disciplinary action, the nurses are also entitled to continue their strike.

The court had on March 13 directed both sides to enter mediation to resolve a statewide pay dispute that has disrupted healthcare services.

“Both sides shall refrain from doing any act that may aggravate or perpetuate the existing differences between them,” the court had said.

On Friday, the court was informed that members of the nurses’ association were continuing the strike in at least two hospitals, as of that date.

The court noted that its March 13 direction was issued on the understanding that the nurses’ association would not continue the strike during the mediation process.

“This court also notes that, though an attempt at mediation was undertaken, it has failed. Therefore, in my opinion, prima facie, the petitioners (private hospital managements) in these writ petitions are justified in contending that they may be permitted to proceed in accordance with law by taking appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the striking nurses.

“In such circumstances, the interdiction contained in paragraph No. 4 of the order dated March 13, 2026, would stand lifted. On this basis, this court is also of the opinion that the respondent union (association) would be entitled to continue the strike, if they are so advised,” it said.

The order came on a batch of petitions moved by some private hospitals and the association representing them, concerning the strike by the nurses’ association.

Nurses affiliated with the United Nurses Association (UNA) began an indefinite statewide strike in Kerala on March 11, demanding that the basic salary in private hospitals be increased to Rs 40,000 per month.

The operations of several private hospitals that refused the demand were affected, as a large number of nurses stayed away from work in support of the strike.