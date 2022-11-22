Kerala: Hindu girl wins first prize for Quran recitation

Parvathy's father is an IT professional while her mother is an English teacher.

Updated: 22nd November 2022

A class fourth Hindu student won first prize in the Quran recitation competition in Kerala’s Kozhikode. The student named Parvathy surprised everyone with her fluency in the language by receiving an A grade.

Parvathy has a twin sister called Parvana. Both of them study at the Chemmarathur LP School. According to their teacher Ruqaiya, both children are good at learning the language.

Parvathy’s father Nalish Bobby is an IT professional while her mother Dina Prabha is an English teacher. It was the parents who wanted their children to learn a new language as they feel it can be beneficial to them in the future.

