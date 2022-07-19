Kerala innerwear removal row: 5 women in police custody for questioning

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Tuesday began its probe into the issue of girl National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants being asked to remove their innerwear at a examination centre near here, even as the matter continued to fester.

Meanwhile, five women – three women staff attached to a private agency entrusted with the job of conducting the NEET examination and two women staff members of a church-run educational institution where the examination was held, are now in the custody of the police for questioning.

Meanwhile five girl students have decided to register their complaints and by now, one girl has already registered her complaint.

DIG R. Nishanthi, who has been entrusted the job of investigation, said the police have started to do their job and are examining every aspect in the case.

However, on Tuesday, angry student activists of various political parties expressed their ire on the college where the incident purportedly took place with several window panes of the classrooms being smashed.

The police had a tough time to chase away the protesters.

Also Read Complaint about girl told to remove innerwear before NEET exam ‘fictitious’, NTA told

The educational institution attached to a leading Church in the state is located in Ayoor, 60 km from Thiruvananthapuram.

A parent on Monday said that what happened on Sunday is totally unacceptable and he had no other option but to give a complaint.

“We dropped her around 12 noon at the examination centre and later we were asked to give a shawl by the exam officials. It was only after she came out after the examination did we realise what had happened. It seems there was a metal object in her innerwear and it was found out during the screening. She and many other students were asked to remove such innerwear and then only they were allowed to take the examination. Even he college where the examination took place said they had no role, as these things were done by an agency who was entrusted for the conduct of the examination,” he said.

All those who candidates who had to undergo such a humiliation were under tremendous duress and they were unable to perform well because of this insensitive behaviour of the centre officials, the parent added.