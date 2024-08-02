Kerala landslides: 205 people dead; 264 injured, says Wayanad district admin

Wayanad: As many as 205 people have died and 264 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago, the district administration said on Friday.

According to the figures released by the district administration, 205 bodies, including that of 28 children, were recovered.

Additionally, 133 body parts were also recovered, it said.

So far, 328 autopsies, including that of body parts, have been performed, it further said, adding that 116 bodies were handed over to relatives.

Besides that, 264 people were injured in the disaster and of them 177 have been discharged, two have been referred to other hospitals and 85 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district, the department said.

Earlier, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, in a Facebook post, said that ICUs have been prepared in government hospitals in Wayanad for the treatment of those seriously injured in the landslides.

She also said that genetic samples have been taken from the body parts recovered so far.

In the morning, Wayanad District Collector Meghashree D R said that they were in the process of identifying the body parts through genetic testing.

Meanwhile, Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said, in the morning, that approximately 300 people were still missing.

The district administration have also said that 9,328 people have been relocated to 91 relief camps in Wayanad.

Several people remain missing and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings looking for survivors or bodies.