Kerala landslides: CM Vijayan urges people to come together like in 2018

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday put out an appeal while speaking of the trail of destruction and despair left behind by the landslides in Wayanad district that killed 93 people and injured 128. He urged people to come together to rebuild destroyed lives and livelihoods, like they did in 2018 when floods ravaged the state.

Vijayan said that while many people were offering help, more was needed to rebuild the affected areas and lives, and urged everyone to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Vijayan said that as the initial landslide occurred around 2 am and the next one at around 4.10 am, villagers — including children — in Mundakai, Chooralmala and Attamala areas of Wayanad were caught off-guard as they were asleep.

As a result many were swept away or trapped under debris, leading to the huge loss of life with hundreds still missing, the CM said at a press conference held here in the evening.

He said that of the 93 bodies recovered, 34 were identified and of them 18 were handed over to family members.

The CM also said that 16 bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar river at Pothukal village in the neighbouring district of Malappuram. Besides that, the body parts of persons washed away were also recovered by search-and-rescue teams, he said.

Many places in the hill district, including Mundakai and Chooralmala, are cut off from the rest of areas due to the landslides which washed away roads in the area, he said.

“The Vellarmala GVH school there has been completely buried under the ground. A river that flowed through there is now flowing as two. The damage to homes and livelihoods is huge,” he further said.

Vijayan said that efforts are continuing to find those trapped in debris or those who were swept away.

“As soon as we got the information about the accident, we coordinated the rescue operations. Five ministers from the state went to Wayanad to coordinate and lead the search-and-rescue activities there.

“Under the direct supervision of the ministers, the rescue operation is going on with the necessary equipment. The fire force, NDRF, police etc are working together. The help of military units has also been made available on an urgent basis. Various units of the army and navy are also joining the rescue operation,” he said.

Vijayan said that efforts were being made to save maximum lives, provide best treatment to the injured and move others to safe places.

He said that 45 camps have been set up in the district and around 3,069 people have been rehabilitated there.

He further said that steps were being taken, with necessary interventions from SupplyCo and the Public Distribution Department, to deliver food, water and other essential items to those relocated to relief camps.

The CM also said temporary hospitals and clinics were being set up in a church, madrasa and an institute at Chooralmala, more medical facilities were being provided in hospitals, additional health workers were being appointed and a team of doctors with experience in working in disaster-hit areas will also reach the district.

“Additional mortuary facilities will also be provided. The service of mobile mortuaries will also be utilised,” he added.

Besides that, genetic tests will be carried out to identify the unidentifiable bodies, the CM said.

Vijayan said that while the state was taking all possible steps to help the victims of the disaster and carry out relief work, those who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings need to be uplifted.

He said that just like the help provided by everyone during the 2018 floods in the state, this time too people should come together to help the victims in every possible way.

Vijayan said that many people were coming forward, offering help, but more was needed to rebuild the affected areas and lives and urged everyone to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

He said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has offered Rs 5 crore as aid to Kerala, while Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has offered Rs 2 crore.

The CM has announced that the state will observe two days of official mourning over the tragic loss of lives in the Wayanad landslides. Public events and celebrations will not be held and the national flag will be flown at half mast during the period.

The landslides left a trail of destruction, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, hampering rescue operations. Picturesque hamlets known for their beauty until Monday — Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha — are now a picture of gloom.