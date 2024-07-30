Wayanad landslides: Death toll climbs to 57

Wayanad: The toll rose to 57 in the landslides that hit Kerala’s hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, according to state government sources.

As rescue operators recover body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, the source said.

It is unclear whether the remains belong to a single person or multiple individuals, the source said.

There are several women and children among the dead.

Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, have left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Rescue teams were working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded, with the Indian Army joining the efforts. Besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force to affected areas.

Yechury expresses grief

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district and urged the Centre to provide all assistance to the state.

Also Read Agonised by loss of lives in Wayanad landslides: Yechury

“Deeply grieved and agonised at the death of (a) large number of people… in the unprecedented monstrous landslides in Wayanadu, Kerala,” Yechury said in a post on X.