Landslide hits high range areas of Kerala’s Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man went missing, several houses were damaged and bridge and roads washed away following a landslide reported in Vilangadu and Malayangadu areas in the high ranges of northern Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in the hilly areas of neighbouring Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving over 50 people dead and sparking apprehensions of a possible increase in fatalities due to hundreds of people feared being trapped under the debris.

National Defence Rescue Force (NDRF) personnel launched a mission to search for the missing man, Kozhikode district authorities said.

Landslides and mudslides were reported in Maruthongara village and Kaithappoyil-Anorammal road respectively.

The Malayangadu bridge was washed away, resulting in as many as 15 families being cut off from the main area, they said.

Those living on the banks of the river here were shifted to relief camps and rescue operations are continuing under the aegis of NDRF team.

Shutters of the Kakkayam Dam here were raised as the water level rose in continuous heavy rains. Following this, authorities urged those living on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river to pay extra vigil.

Besides Kuttiyadi river, water level rose to a dangerous level in various other waterbodies, including Chaliyar, Cherupuzha and Mahipuzha in the district.

Tourist centres were closed and quarry and mining activities were ordered to be stopped in the district, authorities further said.

At present, as many as 854 people belonging to 196 families were shifted to 41 relief camps in the district, they added.