PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Wayanad landslide victims

As the death toll rises in Wayanad devastated by landslides due to heavy downpours, the Centre announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) on Tuesday, July 30.

“Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” read the PM’s X account.

Death toll rises to 57

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, have left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

Authorities said that Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

Rescue teams with the efforts of the Indian Army are working tirelessly to evacuate the stranded. Besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state government has deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force to affected areas.