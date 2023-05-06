Kerala man jumps to death after reportedly murdering wife in Kuwait

Kuwait: Indian expatriate man from Kerala reportedly jumps to death after killing his wife in the city of Salmiya in Kuwait on Thursday, local media reported.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Rai, 33-year-old Saiju Simon, a native of Poonkavu in Pathanamthitta, killed his 32-year-old wife Jeena and jumped to his death from the roof of his apartment building.

Police said that they found Jeena in a pool of blood and a knife next to her body at the apartment.

Neighbours reportedly said they heard the couple fighting before the incident, adding Simon and Jeena often argued in the past.

The couple were married for a year. It was their second marriage. While Saiju was an ambulance driver in the health department, Jeena was an IT employee at Salmiya Indian Model School, Kuwait.