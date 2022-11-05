Kerala: Man kicks minor in chest for leaning on car, case registered

A young man was arrested on Friday by the Kerala Police for kicking a six-year-old migrant boy in the chest because the child leaned on his car. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the video has since then gone viral on the internet.

God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the @pinarayivijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.@PrakashJavdekar @AgrawalRMD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/R0m9nd1sFQ — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 4, 2022

The accused – Shihshad, a native of Ponniam near Thalassery – had parked his car near a busy roadside. The young boy who hails from Rajasthan was leaning on the car.

Upon seeing this, an angry Shihshad came out of his car and kicked the little one in the chest, shocking locals. He then casually drives off the car.

Initially, the police, who knew about the incident did nothing. But as the video went viral on the internet, a case was registered.

The child is currently admitted to a local hospital.

The incident has garnered strong angry reactions from the public and the online world. Describing the incident as highly insensitive, Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George confirmed that a probe has been ordered regarding the incident.

“The director of the social welfare department was asked to probe and submit a report. The boy was seriously injured in the attack. His family came from Rajasthan to eke out a living. He was attacked without any provocation,” she said.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran termed the incident as a shameful event in God’s Own Country.

“Police did not bother to help the Rajasthan boy, instead stood with the local criminal. Under (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan’s regime, Kerala has become a land of the devil,” he said.