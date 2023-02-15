Kerala man stabbed to death in Sharjah; suspect arrested

In an unfortunate incident, a 34-year-old Indian man from Kerala was stabbed to death in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, February 12, by a Pakistani citizen. The police have arrested the suspect, local media reported.

The deceased, identified as HA, a native of Mannarkkad in Kerala’s Palakkad district was stabbed to death over a financial dispute. Two other Keralites and an Egyptian man were also injured in a brutal attack by the 38-year-old Pakistani man.

As per media reports, the incident happened at 12:30 am at Bu Tina in Sharjah on Sunday.

The victim, who was working as a supervisor at a hypermarket, had intervened to resolve an argument between his colleagues and the Pakistani citizen who worked in the nearby cafe. The man stabbed the victim.

As per a report by Gulf News, police patrols and an ambulance rushed to the site after the Sharjah Police Operations Room received a call reporting the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per Khaleej Times, during interrogation, the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim but claimed that the crime was not planned. He said that he got angry and stabbed the victim, but he did not want to kill him. The police returned the case to the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday for further action.