Saudi Arabia: Asian woman working in men’s barber shop arrested

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday announced the arrest of an Asian worker working in a men’s barber shop in the city of Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province, local media reported.

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) spokesman Saad Al-Hammad said that the field control teams of the ministry’s branch in Al-Khobar arrested an Asian worker working in a men’s barber shop.

According to Arabic daily Sabq, he further said that ministry officials inspected the shop after they noticed a commercial advertisement stating that there was a female worker providing services to clients in the salon.

It is reported that, the violation was caught in accordance with the unified regulation of the work environment in the private sector and announced on the Ministry’s website mail.

The regulation stipulates that the employer may not employ women in facilities designated for men only, such as— men’s sports clubs, men’s barbershops, and others.

Al-Hammad stressed that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) is following up the implementation of the unified regulation of the work environment in the private sector and monitoring violators.

He called on everyone to report any violation related to the regulations or violations of the labor system in general through the application of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), which is available on smart phones.