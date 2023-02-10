2 non-Muslim women enter courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Riyadh: The video clip of two non-Muslim women entering the courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, wearing clothes against the dress code of the holy Islamic site, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

In this regard, the Agency of the General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs issued a statement.

The Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said, in a statement on Wednesday evening, that the entry of two non-Muslim women into the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque, in clothes unsuitable for the sanctity of the place, was a mistake as opposed to rumours being circulated.

The agency stated that the tradition followed in the privacy and sanctity of the Prophet’s Mosque was clarified for the two women, and they were introduced to the message of the Prophet’s Mosque, as they expressed their understanding of the officials’ instructions and expressed their thanks and appreciation for the good treatment they found.

The agency confirmed that it seeks to enhance awareness and guidance methods and procedures that emphasize the privacy and sanctity of the place, in order to avoid a recurrence of this in the future.