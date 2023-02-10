2 non-Muslim women enter courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

The agency confirmed that it seeks to enhance awareness and guidance methods and procedures that emphasize the privacy and sanctity of the place, in order to avoid a recurrence of this in the future.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th February 2023 2:20 pm IST
Video: 2 non-Muslim women entered courtyards of Prophet's Mosque in Madinah in inappropriate clothes
Photo: Screrngrab from a video

Riyadh: The video clip of two non-Muslim women entering the courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, wearing clothes against the dress code of the holy Islamic site, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

In this regard, the Agency of the General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs issued a statement.

The Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said, in a statement on Wednesday evening, that the entry of two non-Muslim women into the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque, in clothes unsuitable for the sanctity of the place, was a mistake as opposed to rumours being circulated.

Also Read
Woman delivers baby in courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

The agency stated that the tradition followed in the privacy and sanctity of the Prophet’s Mosque was clarified for the two women, and they were introduced to the message of the Prophet’s Mosque, as they expressed their understanding of the officials’ instructions and expressed their thanks and appreciation for the good treatment they found.

The agency confirmed that it seeks to enhance awareness and guidance methods and procedures that emphasize the privacy and sanctity of the place, in order to avoid a recurrence of this in the future.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th February 2023 2:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button