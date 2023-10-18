Kerala man stabs woman, himself as friendship turns sour

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman was repeatedly stabbed by her male friend man who then tuned the knife on himself on Wednesday, police said.

Both the accused and the victim are undergoing treatment at the state-run Medical College hospital here.

According to police, Remya lives with her mother and grandmother in the state capital city and has allegedly been in a relationship with Deepak for a while.

This morning, the man came to meet the woman in front of her house where they spoke for a while.

Soon, the woman was seen running towards her house but Deepak grabbed her, took out a knife and stabbed her a few times.

As the locals rushed to her aid, the man turned the knife on himself.

On being informed, the police arrived and rushed the two to a hospital where the woman’s condition is stated to be critical. The man is reportedly out of danger.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe to ascertain the reason behind the stabbing.

Remya works as a sales lady in a supermarket. Further details are awaited.