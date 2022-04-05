Kerala man wins over Rs 30 cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A 42-year-old Kuwait-based Kerala man who was desperately searching for a new job has won the grand prize of 15 million Dirham (Rs 30,77,36,643) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Sunday, April 3.

The winner of the draw Ratheesh Reghunathan, who hails from Kerala, and worked as a local buyer in the procurement section of a Korean construction company in Kuwait, is serving his notice period.

Ratheesh bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 291593 was picked in the lucky draw after trying his luck for the past five years. He has purchased the ticket along with 11 of his colleagues on March 19.

Ratheesh is likely to start a business with the share of his money and the prize money will help him fast-track his goal of securing the future of his two boys and two girls, aged one to eight.

“I still can’t believe it and it feels like a big blessing on all of us. My plan is to move back to India with my family once the kids have completed this academic year,” Ratheesh told The National News.