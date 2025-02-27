Kerala mass murder: Police suspect financial debt as motive

Following the surrender of Afan, who is accused of mass murdering five members of his family in Kerala’s Venjaramoodu area, police suspect financial debt as the motive behind the gruesome murders.

On February 24, Kerala was shook after the news of the mass murder came to light when 23-year-old Afan walked to the police station and informed the officers that he had assaulted six people, adding that they would all be dead by now. Investigations revealed the killings took place at three different locations and the victims were hit by a sharp object with their faces disfigured beyond recognition.

The victims include Afan’s teenage brother, grandmother, paternal uncle, aunt, and a young woman, who is said to be his girlfriend. His mother was also attacked but she survived and is said to be in critical.

Before surrendering to the police, Afan had consumed poison in the hope of dying by suicide. Currently, his condition is said to be stable and will be discharged in two or three days.

Evidence of drug use, says Kerala police

The Thiruvananthapuram police said that there was “evidence of drug use” by him. During questioning, Afan reportedly disclosed he had borrowed Rs 40,000 from a financial institution.

“The family was under financial crisis. Afan had borrowed Rs 40,000 from a financial institution…the accused had given a statement that the family was planning to die by suicide but it is not confirmed (if his statement is right or not),” district police chief Sudarsan KS was quoted by ANI.

According to NDTV, Afan was disturbed that none of his relatives offered to help. “Afan stated that there was an argument at his house over his father’s debt and that led him to decide that no one should live. He said he approached his mother, grandmother and relatives for help, but no one was willing to come forward to do so. He has also confessed to stealing his mother’s necklace and said that he wanted to die by suicide after committing the murders,” an official said.

Locals who saw Afan between the mass murders told the Kerala police that he appeared unfazed and showed no signs of distress.

Neighbours described Afan as a soft-spoken person who loved his younger brother. “I cannot believe he did it. He was a good boy. There is not a single bad thing we can say about him. Saw his (accused) younger brother yesterday afternoon also. We did not know what had happened till the police arrived,” a local woman who runs a tea chop near Afan’s home was quoted by PTI.

State food and civil supplies minister G R Anil, who visited one of the murder sites, said the killings appear to be “cruel and pre-meditated” and not carried out in the heat of the moment, according to PTI.